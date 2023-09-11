Two members of the House of Representatives from Delta state have been sacked by the election tribunal sitting in Asaba

The APC lawmaker, Francis Waive, representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu federal constituency, was sacked over failure to have his qualification published

The tribunal also ordered INEC to set aside the Certificate of Return issued to Jonathan Ukohdiko of the PDP

Delta state, Asaba - The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, has sacked Francis Waive of the All Progressive Congress (APC), representing the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu federal constituency of Delta State.

The tribunal gave the verdict over the failure of Waive, a two-term House of Representatives member to have his qualification published, The Punch reported.

Tribunal Sacks PDP, APC House of Reps members in Delta



Tribunal declares PDP candidate winner

Solomon Ahwinahwi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared winner of the February 25 election.

According to SaharaReporters, in another judgement, the tribunal chaired by Justice Cathrine Ogunsola, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to set aside the Certificate of Return issued to Jonathan Ukohdiko of the PDP.

The court ordered a re-run for Enwhe ward 09 in the Isoko federal constituency after agreeing with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Dickson Ebegbare that no election was held in the contentious ward 09.

