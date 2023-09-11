Joshua Gana of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Edati/Lavun/Mokwa Federal Constituency, has been sacked by the tribunal

Niger state, Minna - The National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal has sacked Honourable Joshua Gana of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Edati/Lavun/Mokwa Federal Constituency of Niger State.

According to Daily Trust, the three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Sylvester Godspower, gave the verdict on Monday, September 11.

Tribunal sacks Jerry Gana's son, Joshua Gana from House of Reps

Source: Facebook

Tribunal orders re-run in 26 polling units

The tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in 26 polling units within 90 days of the judgment.

Justice Sylvester Godspower gave the judgement after it agreed with Abdullahi Usman Gbatamagi of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022, Vanguard reported.

Gbatamagi, through their Counsel, Johnson Usman, also argued that the margin of win was less than the permanent voter cards (PVCs) collected in the polling units where elections did not hold or were cancelled.

In its judgement, the court invalidated votes in the 26 polling units, thereby reducing the votes of Gana to 46,494 from 47,942 votes while reducing Gbatamagi’s votes to 39,159 from 40,003.

The 14,411 PVCs collected in the affected polling units will determine the winner of the election.

