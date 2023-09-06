The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition court in Kogi State has sacked Sadiku-Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) as the winner of the February 25 Kogi Central Senatorial election.

According to The Nation, the chairman of the tribunal Justice K.A. Orjiakoin, in his ruling on Wednesday, September 6, said Akpoti-Uduaghan garnered 54,064 votes while Sadiku-Ohere scored 51,291 votes.

The court then fined Sadiku-Ohere to pay N500,000 to Akpoti-Uduaghan for the cost of the petition.

Source: Legit.ng