Aisha Yesufu, a supporter of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said Bola Tinubu will never be her President

Yesufu described President Tinubu rigged the 2023 election, describing it as a political and civilian coup

The social rights activist said the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Wednesday, 6, was a movie

Aisha Yesufu, a supporter of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, has reacted to the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which affirmed the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Yesufu said she will never accept Tinubu as her President despite the verdict given by the tribunal on Wednesday, September 6, The Punch reported.

Tinubu will never be my president

The social rights activist said she would never see Tinubu as her president because he allegedly rigged his way into the presidency.

She stated this while speaking during the ‘Mic On’ podcast titled, ‘The PEPC Judgment: Hopes met or dashed’ hosted by Channels TV presenter, Seun Okinbaloye, on Saturday, September 9.

“Tinubu did not win the 2023 presidential election and will never be my president because he rigged his way to be declared the one with the majority votes. And as for me, that is a political coup. That is a civilian coup and it is the mandate of the people that was stolen.

“My focus and other Nigerians now is to ensure getting the mandate back.”

Tribunal’s verdict was a movie

Speaking on the tribunal's judgement, Yesufu said the judgment was like a movie and alleged that it could be seen on the faces of the judges that they are biased.

“I stayed for over 13 hours in the court and I heard all the judgement read by the Supreme Court justices. It was all a movie.”

“And there was a trailer before the movie, it began when the former Supreme Court justice, Mary Odili spoke. It already preempted what we expected.”

