Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, rejected the judgement of the Presidential Elections Petition Court

The judgement validated the victory of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 election

In an interview with Legit.ng, Tope Fasua, who was on the campaign trail of President Tinubu during the last election, said Obi's third position would make it difficult for him to prove that he is the rightful winner of the disputed poll

FCT, Abuja - Tope Fasua, the presidential candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) in 2019, has said it would be difficult for third-placed presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to prove in court that he won the 2023 election.

Fasua, in an interview with Legit.ng, said Atiku Abubakar, who scored 6,984,520 to emerge second in the 2023 presidential election cannot be discounted in Obi’s stead.

"Obi can't replace Tinubu": Fasua

Legit.ng reports that the dust is yet to settle on the presidential election that was held in Nigeria on February 25, 2023. Last week, the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the poll. However, Messrs Atiku and Obi are heading to the apex court, with some of the latter’s notable supporters encouraging him to proceed. They also hold on to the belief that the Labour Party (LP) candidate will soon be declared Nigeria’s president.

Many have asked if the appellants will be able to break a 24-year legal deadlock, Fasua doesn’t think so.

He told Legit.ng in an interview:

“If Obi said he won the election, where do we throw Atiku? Somebody who came third in an election said he is the one that won. Can he prove it? What should Atiku say? Should we discount Atiku’s votes as well? So, it’s part of the asinine claim they (Labour Party and its supporters) are making (about winning the election).

“I don’t think Obi will make history in replacing Tinubu. He doesn’t have the spread.”

Election disputes: Obi, Atiku get external backing

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Tope Balogun, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2023 election in Lagos state backed the opposition parties to challenge the verdict of the tribunal at the supreme court.

Balogun said if the LP and the PDP are not satisfied with the tribunal's judgement which dismissed Messrs Obi and Atiku's cases against President Tinubu, "they should continue with the process by going to the supreme court".

