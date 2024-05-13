“Amazing And Blessed Son”: Wizkid’s First Son Clocks 13, Mum Gushes, Shows Off His Shoe Collection
- Shola Ogudugu, the first baby mama of Wizkid, has celebrated her first son on his 13th birthday with a lovely video and pictures
- The happy mother penned a sweet note and prayer to her son as she rejoices that she was now as mother to a teenager
- In the video, Bolu, was seen at different stages where he was catching fun while another video showed his closet
Bolutife Balogun, the son Wizkid has with his first baby mama, Shola Ogudugu, has clocked 13 years and his mother cannot keep calm about it.
In a post made by the happy woman, she shared some interesting clips of the handsome son at different stages of his life.
In the caption of her post, she said that it was a special day for her special son as she wished him a happy birthday with sweet words.
Shola prays for her son
In the post, the elated mother showered prayers on her son, who also marked Mother Day's in a special way. Shola prayed that God will shower his blessings and keep him from death.
Declaring her love to the son of the Grammy Award winner, Shola added that she was proud to have him as her son.
Below is the post:
How fans reacted to the post
Netizens have reacted to the birthday post made by Shola. Here are some of the comments below:
@official_tifebalogun:
"Amen to all your prayers mama . Love you."
@camaraawanatu:
"Happy birthday tife wish you many more birthdays ahead."
@omobbyofficial:
"Birthday blessings Boluwatife."
@wathonianyansi:
"Happy Birthday Cutie."
@_dehbiee_xx:
"Happy birthday tife."
@syndijatau:
"Happy birthday B, may your light always shine and never gets dimmed Amen. Enjoy your day birthday boy."
@chidinma_chined:
"Happy blessed birthday tife. God bless ur new age,may I explore higher nd greater in all ramifications..God love's you."
@dammyy_b:
"Happy birthday boluwatife."
@mirabelmicky:
"Happy blessed birthday Tife congratulations to grow in God’s wisdom knowledge and understanding ."
@olamiii_tide
"Amen to all the prayers and happy birthday to you tife."
