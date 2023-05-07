Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress has revealed the party is not shaken regarding the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu

Mr. Williams Dakwom, a member of the APC campaign council in Plateau state, noted that the party would respect the rule of law and abide by it

While faulting Cardinal John Onaiyekan’s comment, he urged the cleric to take his grievances to court noting, only the court has the power to stop the big event, if nothing else does

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress has disagreed over the remark of the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Dioceses of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan that it made no sense to inaugurate politicians whose elections were being challenged at the tribunal.

In a chat with Legit.ng on Monday, May 8, Mr. Williams Dakwom, a member of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) in Plateau state, described the comment made by Onaiyekan as inappropriate.

APC chieftain, Mr. Williams Dakwom has said that nothing can stop Tinubu's inauguration. Photo credit: Mr. Williams Dakwom, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

APC chieftain faults Onaiyekan’s comment

The APC chieftain noted that said such comments should be channeled to the appropriate authority, adding that only the court has the power to stop Tinubu's inauguration if nothing else does on Monday, May 29, 2023.

He said,

"Such comment should be channeled to the appropriate authority, if he's not satisfied with the conduct of the election. I believe he knows where to take his grievances but not to do anything stupid that will truncate the peace we are enjoying. Because is only the court that will stop the swearing-in of my president-elect if not nothing is going to stop us from taking the mantle of leadership come 29th May 2023."

APC chieftain reveals party major focus ahead of Tinubu's swearing-in ceremony

Speaking further on the tasks ahead for the party, Dakwom opined that the APC is more focused on fixing the country and making Nigeria great again for Nigerians.

"We have nothing to worry about as a party we believe in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria and also believe in the people's mandate which you can see from the outcome of the presidential election.

"As a party, we believe in the unity of the country, and we will continue to hold on to that as progressive leaders for the progress of our nation, and we are much more focused on the rule of law, how to refine our economy, and the issue of security to give our citizens hope to go on their normal business, especially the farmers."

Why Tinubu's inauguration cannot be suspended, prominent Nigerian lawyer explains

A fresh motion on notice seeking to stop the president-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from being inaugurated as Nigeria’s new President on Monday, May 29, 2023, has been instituted at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Ambrose Owuru predicated his grouse against the inauguration of Tinubu on the ground that he is the constitutionally adjudged winner of the 2019 election and has not spent his tenure as required by law.

Reacting to this development, a top Nigerian lawyer, Barrister Oluwole Olukunle Moses disclosed that Tinubu's inauguration is imminent and cannot be suspended constitutionally.

5 things Tinubu should do immediately after swearing in, APC chieftain reveals

Mr. Williams Dakwom, a member of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) in Plateau state, in a chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, April 23rd, spoke on the transition of power which would take place on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The APC chieftain revealed some crucial tasks the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should prioritise immediately after swearing-in.

He said,

"Security, economy, education, unity of the country is paramount because the country is more divided, Agriculture, strengthen institution by fighting corruption."

Source: Legit.ng