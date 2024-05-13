A Nigerian man has taken to social media to lament bitterly the new amount he was sold fuel recently

He expressed displeasure that the regulatory body was not up and doing and stated where he bought the fuel in Owerri

Mixed reactions trailed his lamentation as people shared their thoughts on the worrying development

Despite reports of a downward review in the price of fuel by filling stations, a man has confirmed the opposite.

Taking to Facebook, Anukanti Vigilius Chukwuka revealed he recently got fuel at N870 per litre in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

Anukanti Vigilius Chukwuka said he got fuel at N870 a litre. Photo Credit: Travel Couples, Facebook/Anukanti Vigilius Chukwuka

Source: Getty Images

Vigilius decried the country's lack of regulation of petrol products, saying it would seem no one was in charge.

A displeased Vigilius wrote:

"₦870 a litre in St Global Pillar Energy Orlu road Owerri. It looks as if no one is in charge in this country. No regulations from any unit."

His outcry sparked mixed reactions on social media.

New fuel price stirs reactions

Gozie Uchechukwu Iwueke said:

"The situation is real and is affecting everybody and the authorities aren't doing anything atleast to let people know the reason for hike everyday..."

Charles Obiefuna said:

"Nigeria is all man to himself- Don't forget that."

Engr Kenneth Uba said:

"Department of Petroleum Resources are far gone, no regulations again."

Kelechi Nzereogu said:

"I like it,

"You know why, both APC and PDP and LP members are suffering it , even the CJN relatives and their extended families and friends are feeling it.

"Yes I know the CJN and INEC chairman will not feel this pain directly,

"For our leaders they should know that we all have less than 90years to on earth.minus your age from 90 and know you have less than than.

"Then you must give account to God how you use your offices to serve him."

Irobi Darlington said:

"I buy with tears, but I just have to buy. There is no light and the children will always call u up for generator when once it’s 7:30pm.

"We are in a terrible situation bro."

Ugwulebo Emma said:

"God help us."

Stephen Okolie said:

"The question is: What is their landing cost?

"The rot is from the depot."

NNPC sends message to Nigerians on petrol

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the NNPC had sent an important message to Nigerians on petrol scarcity.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) assured that it has over 1.5 billion litres of stock of premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, enough to serve the country for the next 30 days.

This was disclosed in a statement released on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, and signed by Olufemi Soneye, the company's chief corporate communications officer.

Source: Legit.ng