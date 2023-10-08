The election victory of President Bola Tinubu has continued to raise questions in the camp of the opposition party in Nigeria thereby leading to a challenge to the APC camp

Peter Obi of the Labour Party has vowed to challenge Tinubu's following the judgment of the presidential tribunal which was in favour of Tinubu

The former Anambra state governor has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the tribunal's judgement and reclaim his stolen mandate

Plateau state, Jos - The fate of Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election has been predicted.

Peter Obi vowed to challenge Tinubu's election and reclaim his mandate

Recall that the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday, September 6, upheld the February 25 election victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and announced him as the rightful winner of the much-contested poll.

The presidential court also dismissed the petitions challenging Tinubu's victory, ruling that they lacked merit.

However, Obi rejected the tribunal's verdict and vowed to get justice at the Supreme Court.

The LP candidate claimed the tribunal erred in law and filed 51 grounds of appeal before the Supreme Court seeking the nullification of judgment of the tribunal and the election of President Tinubu.

Meanwhile, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, October 5 called on Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to join him in his fight against Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made this call after Chicago State University (CSU) in the United States on October 2, released information related to the academic qualification of Tinubu and Atiku got access to the records which he claimed were fake.

Tinubu’s academic record forms part of an ongoing challenge to undo the outcome of his election as president in February.

Reacting to the development, a Nigerian lawyer explained how Obi's fate would be determined and what he should expect at the final court.

Lawyers speak on Peter Obi's case at the Supreme Court

Interestingly, Obi responded to Atiku's call for support saying, he is in the Supreme Court to reclaim his stolen mandate because he won the February 25 election.

In a chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, October 10, 2023, Barrister A.D. Rotimi George Esq., a member of the National Executive Council of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), revealed the possible outcome of the Supreme Court's judgement.

"Again, having filed 50 ground of appeal at the Supreme Court, one only hopes that Obi is able to convince the Supreme Court to find in his favour."

Lawyer sends message to Nigerians ahead of Supreme Court's judgment

Speaking further, the legal luminary noted that the electorate should decide competencies as he revealed the apex court's judgment is not decided by mere emotions, but rather by "facts missed with evidence and laced with the law".

"Let me also use this medium to urge Nigerians not to lose hope in our judicial systems. The way cases are debated in the heads of most Nigerians are not the way they are decided in courts.

"Facts missed with evidence and laced with law is what equals judgement. At least, that was what the Oputa, Kayode Eso of this world did in their life time and today their are legends."

APC spokesperson reveals Peter Obi, Atiku's fate at Supreme Court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oyo APC spokesperson, Mr Olwale Sadare predicted the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement in the case filed by Atiku and Obi against Tinubu's victory.

Sadare disclosed that Atiku and Obi have no genuine case against Tinubu.

According to him, the presidential hopefuls are only in court to get more support; hence, Tinubu will defeat them.

