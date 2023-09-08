The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, rejected the court judgement declaring Bola Tinubu as duly elected president of Nigeria

Messrs Atiku and Obi have vowed to appeal against the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal at the Supreme Court

Following this development, Lagos-based cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele shared a prediction where he prophesied that only Atiku stands a chance against the All Progressives Congress (APC)

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has released a prophecy regarding the outcome of the litigations related to the 2023 election in Nigeria.

In a post on his known X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday, September 8, Primate Ayodele said his “prophecy has been that, only Atiku Abubakar can go far with his case” against the ruling APC.

“Obi’s case will be struck out”: Ayodele

He added that the case of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) “will be struck out”.

The man of God stated that his prophecy “has again been fulfilled on the just-concluded judgement by the presidential election tribunal”.

His post reads in full:

“My prophecy has again been fulfilled on the just concluded judgment by the presidential election tribunal. My prophecy has been that, only Atiku that can go far with his case against the ruling party, while Obi's case will be struck.”

