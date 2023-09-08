A former minister, Oby Ezekwesili, has broken her silence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT)

Ezekwesili said the tribunal's judgement is rightly being contested because democracy belongs to citizens — not politicians

The erstwhile minister aimed a subtle dig at Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the Prelate of the House on the Rock church

FCT, Abuja - Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister of education, has expressed admiration for supporters of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

Ezekwesili’s commendation comes against the backdrop of the judgement by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) which dismissed the cases brought to it by Messrs Obi and Atiku.

Ezekwesili has broken her silence on President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the tribunal. Photo credits: Obiageli Oby Ezekwesili, Paul Adefarasin

"All eyes on judiciary still popular": Ezekwesili

Recall after an almost 10-hour verdict on Wednesday, September 6, judges said the petitions by President Bola Tinubu’s two main challengers were without merit. But Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Obi (Labour Party, LP) alleged injustice and vowed to approach the Supreme Court. The decision of the two opposition leaders not to concede defeat has been hailed by some Obidients, a sobriquet for staunch supporters of Obi.

Reacting to the tribunal’s judgement 48 hours after, Ezekwesili, a supporter of Obi, seemed to subtly criticise Pastor Paul Adefarasin, a Lagos-based cleric, who recently told Nigerians that it’s time to “move on”.

The ex-minister wrote on her verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, September 8:

“The #PEPTJudgement is rightly being contested by the petitioners who have headed to the final arbiter, the Supreme Court.

“As arduous as the Constitutional Process is in our Democracy, my admiration is for all Citizens who have refused to “simply move on”.

“Democracy belongs to Citizens, not politicians and regulators, no matter how entrenched they may be.

“So #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary is still a thing, until the entire Constitutional Process is exhausted. Liberating society and people from an entrenched and perverse political culture is never a dash. Stand on.”

