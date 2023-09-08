The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the just-concluded presidential elections, Peter Obi was noticeably absent at the tribunal sitting on Wednesday, September 6

The embattled chairman of the LP, Barrister Julius Abure, noted that he was standing in for the petitioner, Obi

Morris Monye, head of volunteer mobilization and strategy for the disbanded Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour campaign, said the opposition is already looking forward to the Supreme Court following the disappointment at the tribunal

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Morris Monye, on Friday, September 8, said Peter Obi didn't show up at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) because he was "already looking beyond the PEPT".

Obi, the presidential candidate of the LP during the 2023 election, was defeated at the tribunal on Wednesday, September 6. The court upheld Bola Tinubu's election as president of Nigeria.

LP chieftain, Monye, says the Supreme Court is Obi's target. Photo credits: @Morris_Monye, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

PEPT judgment: Obi heads to Supreme Court

At a press conference in Onitsha, Anambra state, on Thursday, September 7, Obi said he has asked his lawyers to file an appeal against the tribunal’s verdict.

On Tuesday, September 5, a day before the tribunal judgement, Monye tweeted that all eyes should be on the Supreme Court -- and not the tribunal.

The member of the defunct Obi-Yusuf Datti Campaign Council quoted the X post and wrote:

"I tweeted this a day before the PEPT. This was PO’s (referring to Obi) position already. That’s why he didn’t show up. But people didn’t understand. Let’s keep faith."

Why tribunal dismissed Obi, Atiku's cases

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the PEPT dismissed the cases of the opposition parties because there were serious gaps in their petitions.

It would be recalled that Obi, Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party), and Chichi Ojei (Allied Peoples Movement) failed to displace President Bola Tinubu via the tribunal.

Daily Trust reported on Thursday, September 7, that the court said the opposition candidates' cases were devoid of merit.

Obi’s lawyer warns Nigerian authorities

Legit.ng also reported that Livy Uzoukwu, Obi's lawyer, warned that in cases when those who are dissatisfied with the outcome of elections continue to find it difficult to establish their case, they may resort to controversial channels of getting justice. Uzoukwu said the means “may not be lawful”.

Speaking after the tribunal's judgment was delivered on Wednesday, September 6, the senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) vowed to appeal the verdict that upheld the election of Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng