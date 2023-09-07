FCT, Abuja - Former vice president and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, is set to speak to Nigerians on the outcome of Wednesday’s (September 6) court judgement.

Other party chieftains joined Atiku at the PDP national headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, on Thursday, September 7.

Atiku will take questions from the press concerning the tribunal's judgement which left him disappointed. Photo credit: @royaltyuso

Atiku still eyes the presidency

Atiku, who has contested for the presidency at least five times and has never won, is still hopeful of attaining the coveted seat.

The Adamawa-born politician is determined to prove that he is the rightful winner of the 2023 presidential election and is widely expected to approach the Supreme Court "for justice" following the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT's) verdict against him.

Atiku to address world press conference

Recall Legit.ng reported on Atiku's plan to speak at a 'world press conference'.

This is coming after the PEPT threw out his case and upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku, 76, has contested unsuccessfully for the Nigerian presidency on six occasions -- in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

Shettima mocks Atiku after tribunal loss

Legit.ng also reported that vice-president Kashim Shettima, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will “retire” Atiku to Kombina where he “can spend his days rearing goats, layers, and broilers”. Shettima was reacting to Wednesday, September 6, victory at the PEPT.

The former Borno governor stated that Dubai — which is considered the PDP candidate's favourite destination — would not be Atiku’s terminus.

Why tribunal dismissed Atiku Abubakar's case

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the PEPT dismissed the cases of the opposition parties because there were serious gaps in their petitions.

It would be recalled that Atiku, Peter Obi (Labour Party), and Chichi Ojei (Allied Peoples Movement) failed to displace President Tinubu via the tribunal.

Daily Trust reported on Thursday, September 7, that the court said the opposition candidates' cases were devoid of merit.

