Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the lawyer of the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said election litigants may resort to self-help if they continue to find it extremely difficult to establish their case

The senior lawyer warned that if care was not taken, litigants would get justice through unlawful means

A judgment on Wednesday, September 6, by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja upheld the electoral victory of Bola Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Livy Uzoukwu, the lawyer of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has warned that in cases when those who are dissatisfied with the outcome of elections continue to find it difficult to establish their case, they may resort to controversial channels of getting justice.

Uzoukwu said that the means “may not be lawful”.

"Electoral jurisprudence may disappear": Obi's lawyer

Speaking after the tribunal's judgment was delivered on Wednesday, September 6, the senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) vowed to appeal the verdict which upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu, Vanguard reported.

Uzoukwu stressed that petitioners may resort to self-help if they continue to find it very difficult to establish their case “owing to obstacles from government institutions like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)”.

The Punch quotes him as saying:

“If we are not careful, our electoral jurisprudence will eventually disappear. I am saying this with every amount of sincerity because when the litigant, when those who contested the election continue to find it very difficult to establish their case due to obstacles on the way, starting with INEC, certainly they may resort to some other means of trying to get justice, which may not be lawful.”

