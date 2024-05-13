The pictures of Davido and Wizkid have been n sighted at Burna Boy's house while he was making a live video

His mother and sister were sitting down to watch the TV and close to them the portrait of the two singers were seen close to each other

This came amid the supremacy battle between the three of them as Burna Boy had ditched them in one of his songs

The portraits of David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and Ayodeji Balogun, aka, Wizkid have been sighted in Burna Boy's house amid the supremacy battle silently going on among the three.

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had sang that he only knows one big artist, which was Odogwu while performing. He asked his fans to tell everyone that he was in a league of his own.

While the Grammy Award singer was making a Live Instagram session, the pictures of the two artistes were seen in his living room.

Burn Boy hangs Davido and Wizkid's portrait in his house. Photo credit@davido/@wizkidayo/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy shows off mother

In the video, Odogwu's mother and one other person were seen having a discussion with the singer. Just close to where Burna Boy's mother was sitting, the portrait of the two singer were hanging on the wall.

The move suggests that there was really no enmity between the big three as their fans have made it look.

See the post here:

How fans reacted the post

Netizens have reacted to the post where Burna Boy hung Davido and Wizkid in his house. Here are some of the comments below:

@kingsam097:

"Oga no dey talk nonsense that's not his house Una no dey when he told shallipopi he'll send him the location of where he dey...Ndi ara talking rubbish."

@nolimitruby1:

"Make una relax before una mislead ppl , that’s not his room it’s a restaurant where he took his mum out to."

@iamlexymoney___:

"Abi my garri too much ni?"

@_khaleed_k:

"Burna is a kind person but una too deh spoil him this naija no love."

@only1reid_:

"No be even him house be that he went to eat at a restaurant with family."

@skul_boy_dmw:

"Smile 001 for a big reason."

@only_one_legendary:

"No be him house be this.'

@bestagada__:

"These people dey wyne us seh."

@trucebeats:

"Normally they're friends, na una get issues."

@macdonaldibidapo

"And he was not flaunting frame o. He was just showing the people his amazing mother on the live."

Fans pick Davido, shun Wizkid and Burna Boy

Meanwhile, it had reported that a poll was conducted by Legit.ng where fans of Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy had the opportunity to vote.

They were asked to vote based on who had the best concert ever. Many who participated in the poll picked Davido.

Source: Legit.ng