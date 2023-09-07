The president of the senate, Godswill Akpabio, has sent a strong message to Nigerians

Shortly after President Bola Tinubu's victory at the tribunal, Akpabio urged Nigerians to support the current administration

The former governor of Akwa Ibom state disclosed that the tribunal delivered a clear verdict on the integrity of Nigeria's electoral process

FCT, Abuja - The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has lauded the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which on Wednesday, September 6, affirmed the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President and Kashim Shettima as Vice President.

In a statement on Thursday, September 7, Akpabio said the country’s electoral process is making steady progress and deserves the appreciation and support of all citizens, Channels TV reported.

The Senate President heartily congratulated President Tinubu and his vice, on the resounding affirmation of their popular mandate by the well-thought-out judgement of the court, The Cable report added.

“This judgement has expressly affirmed the popular mandate of the Nigerian people for our party the APC and its Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, freely given at the February 2023 polls.

“As the Court has painstakingly addressed all the issues raised by the petitioners, I urge all concerned to accept the judgement and join hands with the Tinubu government in its bold efforts to secure the wellbeing of our people,” Akpabio said.

