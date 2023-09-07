Onitsha, Anambra state - On Thursday, September 7, 2023, the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, reacted to the judgement of the Presidential Elections Petition Court (PEPC), delivered at the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja.

The presidential court on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, affirmed the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring him the actual winner of the presidential poll.

The court in its verdict, dismissed all the petitions challenging Tinubu's election victory, noting, that they lacked merit.

Speaking with newsmen at Onitsha, Anambra state, Obi said he won’t relent in his quest for justice.

In view of the above assertion, some takeaways from Obi's address to journalists on Thursday after losing to Bola Tinubu;

1. Obi commends the court over its speedy process

Obi in his reaction, hailed the presidential tribunal for the delivery of its verdict within the stipulated time according to the Nigerian constitution.

"This judgment was delivered within the statutory time frame under the extant statutes. We acknowledge the Court's contributions to due process and the seeming attempt to strengthen our democracy," The former governor of Anambra state said.

2. Obi rejects tribunal's verdict, heads to Supreme Court

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has vowed not to back down in seeking justice as he said he would appeal the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal delivered on Wednesday, September 6.

The Labour Party candidate refused to accept the tribunal's logical conclusions and said, "As petitioners in this case, we respect the views and rulings of the Court, but we disagree with the Court's reasoning and conclusions in the judgment it delivered."

"The PEPC has rendered its judgment, but that esteemed body is not the final arbiter. The responsibility now falls on the Supreme Court," Obi said.

3. INEC failed Nigerians, truncated 2023 election - Peter Obi

Obi also questioned the credibility of the polls conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He accused the nation's electoral umpire of truncating the credibility of the Saturday, February 25 presidential election.

"Electoral litigations will be almost unnecessary and nonexistent if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) discharges its statutory functions creditably, transparently and with discernible fairness. When that body fails, as it did recently, thus subverting the will of Nigerian voters, the recourse to the judiciary becomes imperative, as is now the case.

"Our legal team has already received our firm instruction to file an appeal against the decision. I shall not relent in the quest for justice, not necessarily for myself but indeed for our teeming supporters all over the country whose mandate to us at the polls was regrettably truncated by INEC," Obi said.

4. Obi sends an important message to Nigerians

Obi appreciated Nigerians for their unwavering support during and after the election.

He also maintained that he wouldn't relent in his quest for justice and advised Nigerians to remain focused, be peaceful and law-abiding, adding that, "this matter has not reached its logical conclusion."

"I thank every Nigerian who has supported our cause and campaign for a New Nigeria characterized by fairness, equity, justice, the rule of law, peace, prosperity, inclusiveness, sustainable growth, and development," Obi added.

