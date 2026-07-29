Lagos socialite Sam Larry made a public appearance on the streets of Lagos Island on July 28, 2026, weeks after surviving a car crash

His foundation organised a street outreach on Lagos Island, donating food items to families in the community

His appearance stirred mixed reactions online, with many commenting on the state of his legs following amputation rumours

Lagos socialite Sam Larry stepped out publicly on 28 July 2026 for a community outreach event at Oke Popo, Lagos Island, and his appearance quickly became the talk of social media.

The event, organised through his foundation, saw Sam Larry and his team take to the streets to distribute food items to families in the area.

Fresh video of Sam Larry after fatal crash ignites social media buzz. Credit: @samlarry

Source: Instagram

Dressed in flowing traditional attire, he was received with cheers, laughter, and applause from a jubilant crowd gathered outside local shops along the street.

Sam Larry's Legs Steal the Spotlight

Beyond the charity angle, what drew the most attention was a glimpse of Sam Larry's legs during the outdoor celebration.

The socialite had previously been involved in a serious car crash, and rumours had since circulated online suggesting he had undergone an amputation.

His appearance at the event, moving freely among the crowd, served as a visible counter to those claims and quickly set tongues wagging across social media.

The footage, shared on Instagram by Asiwaju TV, captured the festive, community-driven atmosphere of the outing.

Watch Sam Larry's appearance at the Lagos community event

Fans React to Sam Larry's Outing

The clip drew a wave of commentary online, with opinions split between those relieved to see him in good health and others who were less warm about the occasion.

@agbomejitunde wrote:

"Baba tun pa accident yeh sha, Good to see him hale and healthy"

@kit__acess\_hublagos commented:

"Aliamdulilai"

@sailorkazeem1 said:

"Don't worry, keep laughing..:. Your time is near…"

@kingtugaraip\_tgn reacted:

"Striker wey dey kick anything even if na bucket"

@iba\_zannetti wrote:

"Arikuyeri 1"

@michea832 commented:

"Eni to ku ni ti e gbe."

@iamjoewealth asked:

"Has he gone to pay condolence visit to the family of the deceased?"

Sam Larry's unexpected post-crash video fuels mixed reactions online. Credit: @samlarry

Source: Instagram

Sam Larry, Naira Marley attend event

Legit.ng previously reported that Naira Marley and his close friend, Sam Larry, attended a NURTW street party a few months ago, and their video surfaced online.

The two were seen dancing and vibing to the music of Wasiu Alabi Pasuma as they enjoyed their stay at the event.

A banner of the NURTW unit where the party was held was placed above their heads as fans dragged them over their presence at the event.

Source: Legit.ng