Video of Sam Larry Showing Off His Legs After Fatal Crash Stirs Reactions Online
- Lagos socialite Sam Larry made a public appearance on the streets of Lagos Island on July 28, 2026, weeks after surviving a car crash
- His foundation organised a street outreach on Lagos Island, donating food items to families in the community
- His appearance stirred mixed reactions online, with many commenting on the state of his legs following amputation rumours
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Lagos socialite Sam Larry stepped out publicly on 28 July 2026 for a community outreach event at Oke Popo, Lagos Island, and his appearance quickly became the talk of social media.
The event, organised through his foundation, saw Sam Larry and his team take to the streets to distribute food items to families in the area.
Dressed in flowing traditional attire, he was received with cheers, laughter, and applause from a jubilant crowd gathered outside local shops along the street.
Sam Larry's Legs Steal the Spotlight
Beyond the charity angle, what drew the most attention was a glimpse of Sam Larry's legs during the outdoor celebration.
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The socialite had previously been involved in a serious car crash, and rumours had since circulated online suggesting he had undergone an amputation.
His appearance at the event, moving freely among the crowd, served as a visible counter to those claims and quickly set tongues wagging across social media.
The footage, shared on Instagram by Asiwaju TV, captured the festive, community-driven atmosphere of the outing.
Watch Sam Larry's appearance at the Lagos community event
Fans React to Sam Larry's Outing
The clip drew a wave of commentary online, with opinions split between those relieved to see him in good health and others who were less warm about the occasion.
@agbomejitunde wrote:
"Baba tun pa accident yeh sha, Good to see him hale and healthy"
@kit__acess\_hublagos commented:
"Aliamdulilai"
@sailorkazeem1 said:
"Don't worry, keep laughing..:. Your time is near…"
@kingtugaraip\_tgn reacted:
"Striker wey dey kick anything even if na bucket"
@iba\_zannetti wrote:
"Arikuyeri 1"
@michea832 commented:
"Eni to ku ni ti e gbe."
@iamjoewealth asked:
"Has he gone to pay condolence visit to the family of the deceased?"
Sam Larry, Naira Marley attend event
Legit.ng previously reported that Naira Marley and his close friend, Sam Larry, attended a NURTW street party a few months ago, and their video surfaced online.
The two were seen dancing and vibing to the music of Wasiu Alabi Pasuma as they enjoyed their stay at the event.
A banner of the NURTW unit where the party was held was placed above their heads as fans dragged them over their presence at the event.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.