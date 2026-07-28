APC Pantami Ward Chairman Bala Salihu Ngalda resigned from his position and pulled out of the ruling party on July 27, 2026

Ngalda said his decision came after extensive consultations with his family, with his resignation taking immediate effect

The former ward chairman gave no hint of his next political move despite growing realignments in Gombe State ahead of 2027

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Pantami Ward, Gombe Local Government Area, Bala Salihu Ngalda, has stepped down from his role and ended his membership of the ruling party.

Ngalda made the decision official through a resignation letter dated July 27, 2026, addressed to the Secretary of the APC in Pantami Ward, stating that his exit takes immediate effect.

He said the move followed deep reflection and broad consultations with members of his family. In the letter, he expressed confidence that the party would respect the choice he had made.

Ngalda thanks APC and Gombe government

Despite leaving the party, the former ward chairman parted on warm terms, conveying his appreciation to the APC leadership at the ward, local government, state and national levels for the chance to serve. He also acknowledged the support and cooperation he received from the Gombe State Government during his time in the role.

Ngalda added that his departure does not diminish his regard for the party or its ideals, and he wished the APC continued growth and success going forward.

Next political move remains unknown

Ngalda did not disclose any plans regarding his political future, neither confirming whether he intends to join another party nor indicating any other direction he may take.

His resignation comes at a time of active political manoeuvring across Gombe State as politicians and party structures begin repositioning ahead of the 2027 general elections. However, Ngalda made no direct link between his departure and those developments.

Source: Legit.ng