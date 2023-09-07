The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed surprise over the final ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal

Addressing the media in Abuja on Thursday, September 7, the acting chairman of PDP, Umar Damagum, said he was surprised by the verdict

He, however, urged members of the party not to be dismayed by the tribunal's outcome as they will explore other legal options to attain justice

FCT, Abuja - Following the final declaration of the presidential election petition tribunal in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reactions have begun to trail the ruling.

The acting chairman of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has expressed his surprise at the final verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal.

As reported by Daily Trust, Damagum stated this on Thursday, September 7, at the party's press conference in Abuja.

He said the party was amazed by the tribunal's outcome, confusing lawyers and other court stakeholders.

Damagum said:

“Lawyers, politicians and other other stakeholders from all divides were left confused as both law and facts were visibly thrown overboard.”

Damagum noted that the judgement of the PEPT left lovers of democracy in and outside the country more confused with many questions about whether the Nigerian Constitution, Electoral Act and other laws guiding the conduct of credible elections in our country are still functional.

PDP acting chairman charges supporters not to 'lose focus'

He said:

“Close observation from the faces of Nigeria across the country shows hopelessness and despair since the pronouncement of the judgment.

“As a law abiding political party, we receive the judgment with shock along with other Nigerians. Members should however not lose focus or be distracted.”

He also called on party members not to lose focus. Damagum said the NWC is doing everything possible to keep the party together and give the government a credible opposition "while we continue to pursue our mandate."

