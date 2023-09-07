Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been urged to ally ahead of the 2027 presidential polls.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, this call was made by the Chief Executive Officer of Connected Development (CODE), Hamzat Lawal

Lawal said the Nigerian political scene lacks formidable opposition, and an alliance between Atiku and Obi would be a great match to upstage President Tinubu in 2027

FCT, Abuja - Following the final declaration of the presidential election petition tribunal in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reactions have begun to trail the ruling of the 5-member judicial panel.

A-list election observer and Chief Executive Officer of Connected Development (CODE), Hamzat Lawal, revealed that the tribunal's ruling was straightforward and unambiguous.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, he said:

"These are very fine, seasoned judges with many years of experience who look at evidence closely.

"Social media fake news propaganda would not do the judgement or sway judgement. For me, I think the rule of law would always prevail."

He, however, noted that the timeline accrued to the petitioners to make their case at the tribunal might have affected their preparedness, thereby giving room for loopholes and complacency.

Lawal urged the main petitioners, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Senator Rabiu Kwankwanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), to go back to the drawing board and join forces to upstage President Tinubu and APC in the next election.

He said:

"I think they need to put aside their ego and differences, put Nigerians first, and provide alternative ideas and solutions that would challenge Tinubu on his toes for it.

"If they continue this way, Tinubu would continue to defeat them and defend them in the second coming election."

Actual reason tribunal dismissed Peter Obi, Atiku's cases emerges

Meanwhile, the tribunal delivered its verdict on Wednesday, September 6, rejecting an opposition challenge to Bola Tinubu's victory in February's disputed poll.

Since 1999, presidential election results in one of Africa's giants have remained unassailable.

The tribunal's decision came after the main opposition parties allegedly failed to substantiate their claims of electoral malpractice against President Tinubu.

