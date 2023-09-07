The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, said he will be heading to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal

Obi stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) truncated the credibility of the last elections

Mr Obi thanked Nigerians and his legal team for their ceaseless support in retrieving his mandate

Anambra, Onitsha - The presidential bannerman of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has reacted to the verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal, noting that he would not relent on retrieving his mandate.

During a press briefing with journalists, Obi stated this on Thursday, September 7, in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Peter Obi has instructed his legal representatives to head to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict of the presidential election tribunal. Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Mr Obi said:

“This judgment was delivered within the statutory time frame under the extant statutes. We acknowledge the Court’s contributions to due process and the seeming attempt to strengthen our democracy.

“As petitioners in this case, we respect the views and rulings of the Court, but we disagree with the Court’s reasoning and conclusions in the judgment it delivered. It is my intention as a presidential candidate and the intention of the Labour Party to challenge this judgment by way of appeal immediately, as allowed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Obi stated that he had instructed his legal representative to file an appeal in the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict, noting that he would not relent in his quest to retrieve the people's mandate.

INEC truncated 2023 election - Peter Obi

He accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of truncating the credibility of the February 25 presidential election.

Mr Obi said:

"I shall not relent in the quest for justice, not necessarily for myself but indeed for our teeming supporters all over the country whose mandate to us at the polls was regrettably truncated by INEC."

The former Anambra State governor thanked Nigerians for their support and campaigning for a better and new Nigeria.

He stressed that "a new Nigeria is possible and achievable" as he extended his gratitude to his legal team, the Labour Party and well-meaning supporters.

