FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, will later on Thursday, September 7, address a world press conference.

This is coming after the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) threw out his case and upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu, The Punch reported.

Atiku and the PDP will share further information on the next steps after they lost in court on Wednesday, September 6. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Atiku to address conference after tribunal loss

A report by Business Day newspaper also noted the development.

Not satisfied by the tribunal's judgement on Wednesday, September 6, Atiku, a former vice-president, alongside the PDP’s acting national chairman, Umar Damagun, said they will be addressing a world press conference.

Legit.ng understands that the conference billed to be held at the national executive committee (NEC) Hall at the PDP's national headquarters in Abuja, will commence by 2:30 pm.

Atiku, 76, has contested unsuccessfully for the Nigerian presidency on six occasions -- in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

Why tribunal dismissed Atiku's case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PEPT dismissed the cases of the opposition parties because there were serious gaps in their petitions.

It would be recalled that Atiku, Peter Obi (Labour Party), and Chichi Ojei (Allied Peoples Movement) failed to displace President Tinubu via the tribunal.

Daily Trust reported on Thursday, September 7, that the court said the opposition candidates' cases were devoid of merit.

Shettima mocks Atiku after tribunal's loss

Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria’s vice-president, Kashim Shettima, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will “retire” Atiku to Kombina where he “can spend his days rearing goats, layers, and broilers”.

Shettima was reacting to Wednesday, September 6, victory at the PEPT.

The former Borno governor stated that Dubai — which is considered the PDP candidate's favourite destination — would not be Atiku’s terminus.

