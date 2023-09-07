Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, has said the war is not over in his mission to become Nigerian president

The former vice president, at a press conference on Thursday, rejected the decision of the presidential election petition court

Atiku maintained that he had directed his lawyers to continue to pursue the case at the upper courts till the Supreme Court while urging his supporters to remain calm

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, has rejected the verdict of the Presidential election petition court in Abuja on Thursday, September 7.

At a press conference of the leading opposition party at its national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, which was monitored by Legit.ng, the former vice president revealed his position on the judgment.

Why Atiku rejects Tribunal judgment that favors Tinubu

According to Atiku, the decision of the court is commendable, but he would not accept it because it was bereft of justice.

The PDP chieftain then recalled the word of his mention, the late Shehu Yar'Adua, who had once told him that losing a battle was less important than losing a war.

Since the declaration of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election on Wednesday, March 1, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Atiku and some opposition have rejected the outcome of the poll.

Atiku vows to challenge tribunal decision at higher courts

Atiku and the PDP have approached the court to seek redress on the election outcome and unseat President Tinubu, who was sworn in on May 29. Still, the court on Wednesday, September 6, dismissed the petitioners' petitions over lack of evidence.

His reaction reads in part:

“I respect the judgement of yesterday, but I refuse to accept it because it lacks justice. In the words of my mentor, Shehu Yar Adua, ‘losing a battle is less important than losing a war.’ We shall win the war of restoring confidence and restoring hope in our electoral system. The war is not over.”

See video of the conference here:

