An abroad-based Nigerian man has shared how he surprised his family after five years away from home

The young man revealed that his family members including his mother were not aware that he was already back in Nigeria

The emotional abroad-returnee shared how excited they were to see him with some of them shedding tears of joy

A Nigerian man has shared how he almost 'killed' his mother following his surprise visit to Nigeria.

According to him, he had missed his family for five years and decided to pay a visit to them unannounced.

Abroad-based man shares reaction of family after he returned Photo credit: @kyndriqCutz/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shares family's reaction after he returned

The young man identified on TikTok as @shapirokyndriq said none of his family members were aware that he was back in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Immediately he entered their tailoring shop, they all screamed excitedly, jumped on him, and embraced him tightly.

His mother didn't want to let go of him and she started shedding tears of joy alongside his sisters.

He wrote:

“Going to Surprise My Family After 5 Years of living Abroad. They don't know I'm currently in Nigeria. Let's see their Reactions. ALMOST KILLED MY MOTHER. They don't know that I'm currently in Nigeria.”

Reactions as abroad-based man surprises family

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with reactions from netizens who reiterated how emotional they got while watching the video.

@adaora788 said:

“Strong baddie don cry.”

@pamella5202 reacted:

“This is very emotional I cried while watching this, you just got a new follower. God please bless me so l recreate this with my mother.”

Brown sugar said:

“See me crying Omo this is sweet the joy I pray it last forever our parent smiles.”

Debby commented:

“Be like say that girl wa dey cry to corner na he old time love.”

K reacted:

“I got emotional while seeing this video how I wish my elder brother came back from aboard its would be better but he went and never return.”

@uchennajosephokor said:

“But why una no dey love fathers like this?”

Watch the video below:

Last born reunites with family after 30 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Adewole Idowu Oluwatobi's 30-year-old search for his immediate family, finally ended as he met with them recently.

Idowu met with them in Lagos and appreciated Legit.ng for helping him reunite with his family.

Source: Legit.ng