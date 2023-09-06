BREAKING: Tribunal Finally Gives Verdict on Peter Obi’s Petition Against President Tinubu
by Bada Yusuf
The Presidential Election Petition in Abuja has thrown out the challenge against President Bola Tinubu's victory in the February 25 presidential election.
After reading the ruling by the panel for over six hours, the tribunal said the Labour Party and Peter Obi's appeals did not have merit and therefore dismissed.
Source: Legit.ng