The 15 out of the 27 witnesses provided by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP have been rejected by the presidential court

The presidential tribunal on Wednesday, September 6, rejected Atiku's witnesses for failing to establish his case against the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election

The PDP flagbearer's petition is currently being listened to by the tribunal judges at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, and the final judgement has not been delivered

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6, rejected 15 out of the 27 witnesses presented by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP to prove his case against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The tribunal has rejected 15 witnesses in Atiku's case against Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The court gave the decision in the judgement, which is still being delivered as of the time of filing this report Wednesday, by Stephen Adah, a member of the five-member bench, PremiumTimes reported.

Why the tribunal rejected Atiku's witnesses, Justice Adah speaks

The court expunged the testimonies of the 15 witnesses representing Atiku, on the grounds that the petitioner failed to file their statements on oath along with the petition, The Punch report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It added that the petitioner was unable to file the statements on oath before the close of the 21-day window for filing election petitions from the date the result of the election was announced.

Mr Adah said the court, having rejected the testimonies of the 15 witnesses, the documents numbering about 37, which were tendered as exhibits through them were liable to be expunged from the court’s record.

Tribunal gives verdict on Atiku’s claims of Guinean citizenship, drug case against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday, September 6, struck out a notable claim by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku had said President Bola Tinubu was unqualified to contest for president because the incumbent Nigerian leader forfeited $460,000 in 'a compromise agreement' for narcotics-related crime in the United States (US) District Court, Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division.

LP rejects tribunal’s judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party (LP) rejected the judgment of the PEPT upholding the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023 election.

The party said it will consult with its lawyers.

Obiora Ifoh, the national publicity secretary of the LP, made the party’s position known in a press statement, shortly after the court announced its decision.

Source: Legit.ng