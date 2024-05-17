D'banj has opened up about his first reality show, Koko Mansion, which took place a few years ago

He was a guest on Your View on Channels TV where he spoke about his career and his plan to mark his 20 years on stage

The singer said he made $1m from the show, and he also praised Peruzzi for his talent as good sing writer

Nigerian singer, Oladapo Oyebanjo professionally known as D'banj, has recounted how he cashed out during his first reality show in 2009.

The singer had staged a reality show, Koko Mansion in 2009. It had some ladies competing for the cash prize of N5 million and some other gifts. Then Big brother Naija was not in existence.

The Koko Master was a guest on Your View on Channels TV, where he spoke about how he raked in millions from the show. According to him, he was paid $1million from the show.

D'banj to stage 20 years on stage

The music act, who recently apologised to Don Jazzy said he was planning to stage his 20 years as a singer. Though he didn't give so much information about it, he said he met some people for some of his new song in preparation for the milestone.

The singer, who was called out by Do2dtun over his children, hailed Peruzzi as a great writer. He said he was fortunate to meet the singer and songwriter who worked with him on one of his songs.

D'Banj also acknowledged Timaya for his assistance.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what D'banj said about his reality show. Here are some of the comments below:

@chrisebesco's:

"Peruzzi once said that he has written alot of song for many A list artists in Nigeria in the past nd some people think say na ,E get why he tell wizzy to swr say he never find am befnd wizzy no glee."

@olivertwist50':

"No mind that short boy because him Dey hide he writers."

@callmedycee':

"Bangalee."

@fridasarah2023':

"Later dem go say na only Davido det use song writer. As if say na crime."

@k.i.n.g.n.i.c.k.y.d.m.w:

"Peruzzi na song writer."

@kelvin007.megax:

"See ennn make them leave am for @peruzzi_vibes abeg."

@olumidayo669:

"@peruzzi_vibes."

@godson_tommy':

"Bangalee I hail o and @peruzzi_vibes na writer."

@rymzy_david:

"Y'all think @peruzzi_vibes is a joke..? Think again.. that's my general."

@bonbey.spen:

"@peruzzi_vibes.... You deserve a crown."

D'banj gives woman money

Legit.ng had reported that D'banj had given a woman the sum of $1 to take care of her children and build a house.

The singer had sighted the video of the woman who shared what she would use the N1 million to do, and he reached out to her.

After the search to find the woman, D'banj gave her $1 million and also gave her children N1 million as well.

