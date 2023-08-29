The presidential tribunal will soon deliver its final judgement regarding the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu's election victory

Peter Obi and the Labour Party have rejected the outcome of the February 25 presidential election and are challenging the process, the court has heard their arguments

However, the embattled LP chairman, Julius Abure, has revealed to Nigerians based in the United States that Obi will soon be declared president

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Julius Abure, The embattled national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), has made a strong prediction regarding the fate of Peter Obi ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal's verdict.

“Peter Obi Will Soon Be Declared President”: Abure Reveals Date Tribunal Will Deliver Final Judgement. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Abure disclosed that Obi, the February 25, presidential candidate of the party, will be declared president of Nigeria by the tribunal.

Abure made this known while addressing some Nigerians in the United States (US) during a tour of the country, The Cable reported.

Abure, who is on a tour to the United Kingdom and the US, said the judgment by the presidential election petition tribunal (PEPT) is expected to come on or before Saturday, September 16, Daily Independent reported.

“We are expecting judgment between now and the 16th of September. And I am very sure Peter Obi will become President.

"Surely, Peter Obi will be president of Nigeria. We have put our hands on the plough and we never look back. We are determined to continue the struggle until Nigeria is repositioned. We will not give up," Abure said.

“Peter Obi’s case is hopeless,” Reno Omokri predicts possible winner at tribunal

Reno Omokri, ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has strongly criticised the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

While Nigerians await the final judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), Omokri says Obi does not have the national spread and his case is hopeless, but the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has a more hopeful case.

Abure rejects appeal court judgment, gives reason

The crisis rocking the Labour Party over its unending leadership tussle has taken a new dimension.

This followed the judgement of the Court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo state capital, on Thursday, August 24, which invalidated all the off-season governorship primary elections conducted by the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

Source: Legit.ng