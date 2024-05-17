A Nigerian boy wants to study chemical engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger state

He sat for the 2024 JAMB UTME, and he was able to score 323, a performance that has been praised

The boy has also received help as he was said to lack the required resources to continue his education

A Nigerian boy, Idris Abdulrasheed Adeiza, who reportedly lacks the resources to continue his education, has received help.

The young boy sat for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME. He checked his result and saw that he scored 323.

The brilliant boy received help to continue his education. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia and JAMB.

Despite his wonderful performance in the 2024 UTME, the boy had no hope of attending university because his parents could not afford it.

Adeiza's story was shared by Alex Onyia, who said he would start supporting the kid.

He wrote on X:

"Idris Abdulrasheed Adeiza is from Kogi State. He scored 323 in JAMB 2024 which made him the second highest in Kogi State. His dad is a brick layer and mother a trader. He had no hopes of continuing education because no one could fund it. He is already considering learning hand work. I spoke with him few minutes ago and has committed to supporting his education journey through the university. He wants to study Chemical Engineering in FUT Minna and I pray he succeeds well. He is a star and the world will celebrate him someday."

Reactions as boy gets help to go to university

@BarrTailorson said:

"Keep up the good job."

@ocatiz said:

"From the same state the Government looted #80 billion for his child and posted a video of himself in a new Benz."

@IhenyenCharles said:

"Thank you very much for your kind offer."

