Senior lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has urged supporters of the petitioners of the presidential election tribunal to keep calm and stop the blackmail against the judiciary

He said all parties in the presidential tribunal process can still approach the Supreme Court to seek redress

On Wednesday, September 6, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) will give its final ruling in a live telecast

Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has revealed that the verdict of the judicial panel of the presidential election petition tribunal is not the final judgment.

Falana stated this while speaking as a guest on Channels TV's late-night program "Politics Today" on Monday, September 4.

Femi Falana has called for calm and to stop the unnecessary blackmail of the judiciary. Photo Credit: Femi Falana

Tribunal’s judgment not final, says Falana

The highly revered senior lawyer has urged Nigerians and political enthusiasts not to panic as there is still room for an appeal at the Supreme Court.

He said:

“We have been having election petitions since the colonial era, but none has attracted such level of blackmail and intimidation of the judiciary.

“I am worried that people give the impression that everything ends with the judgement of the Court of Appeal, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Any party that loses on Wednesday still has the opportunity to appeal to the Supreme Court. So, what is the basis for the cheap blackmail that is going on?”

All roads will be leading to the appellate court on Wednesday, September 6, as the judicial panel of the presidential election petition tribunal will be giving its final ruling on the petition brought by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It has also been gathered that the proceedings would be televised live nationwide, according to a statement issued by the registrar of the appellate court.

Atiku, Obi vs Tinubu: Appeal Court asks staff to stay at home ahead of tribunal’s judgement, give reason

In another development, the tribunal will deliver its judgement on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

The court's final verdict will determine the February 25, 2023 presidential election winner.

Ahead of the tribunal judgment date, Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Court of Appeal has directed its staff to stay home.

