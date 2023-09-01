President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has amended the recently reconstituted Board and Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), approving the replacement of the Ondo and Cross River representatives on the Board.

This was contained in a statement on Friday evening, September 1st, 2023, by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, The Nation reported.

Tinubu also said the reappointment of the Managing Director of the Commission, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, would be in an acting capacity until his confirmation by the Senate.

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Ondo State Representative nominee, Mr. Victor Akinjo, with a new Ondo State Representative nominee, Hon. Otito Atikase.

“The President has equally approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Cross River State Representative nominee, Mr. Asi Oku Okang, with a new Cross River State Representative, Rt. Hon. Orok Otuk Duke.

“Furthermore, the immediate past Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, is reappointed to a second term and will remain in acting capacity, pending the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment,” the statement reads.

