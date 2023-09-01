The appointment of Dr Bashir Gwandu, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, has been terminated

President Tinubu sacked Gwandu and appointed 32-year-old Khalil Suleiman Halilu as the agency's new boss

Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media & publicity, confirmed this development on Friday, September 1st, in a statement

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the termination of the appointment of Dr Bashir Gwandu, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

President Bola Tinubu sacked the NASENI CEO and appointed 32-year-old Khalil Suleiman Halilu as his replacement. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @NGRPresident

Gwandu’s sack was contained in a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media & publicity, on Friday, September 1st, 2023, and shared on X page (formerly Twitter).

According to the statement by Ngelale, 32-year-old Khalil Suleiman Halilu has been appointed as the new CEO of the agency.

Ngelale stated further that the new CEO will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014, ThisDay report added.

“Mr. Halilu, 32, is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear in this important new national assignment.”

“By the directive of the President, this appointment takes immediate effect,” the statement read.

By the directive of the president, this appointment takes immediate effect.

