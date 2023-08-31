Shortly after President Bola Tinubu's victory in the 2023 general elections, there were speculations that he was planning to form a government of national unity by appointing some opposition politicians.

The president would later say he was more interested in forming a government of "national competence".

President Tinubu appointed Nyesom Wike, a PDP member, as the FCT minister. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Nevertheless, the president's choice of appointees since his inauguration appears to have lent credence to the earlier speculations.

Starting with the appointment of Nysome Wike, a former Rivers state governor, as the FCT, President Tinubu has appointed some key members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his government.

Here is a list of some of them:

Nyesom Wike - FCT minister

Wike, who refused to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 elections due to an internal crisis in the party, later admitted that he worked for Tinubu.

He was eventually rewarded with a ministerial appointment.

Chiedu Ebie - NDDC board chairman

President Tinubu recently announced the appointment of the new board of the board and management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

The new chairman of the board, Chiedu Ebie, was a card-carrying member of the PDP at the time his appointment was announced, according to PM News.

Ebie's appointment was reportedly facilitated by former Governor James Ibori, who is said to be a close friend of President Tinubu.

Monday Igbuya, Delta rep, NDDC board

The Delta state representative in the NDDC board, Monday Igbuya, is also reported to be a PDP member.

Ibori also allegedly facilitated the appointment.

Victor Kolade Akinjo, Ondo rep, NDDC board

The representative of Ondo state on the NDDC board, Victor Kolade Akinjo, is also a PDP member.

Akinjo, a former member of the House of Representatives and PDP member, reportedly lost his third term bid to an APC candidate in the last election.

Boma Iyaye, NDDC

President Tinubu appointed Boma Iyaye, a PDP member in Rivers state, as the Executive Director for Finance and admin of the NDDC.

Bomo is an accountant and former Commissioner of Sports under ex-Governor Wike, the current FCT Minister.

Source: Legit.ng