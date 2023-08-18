The president has assigned portfolios to the 45 ministerial nominees screened and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate

The president also announced the date, the ministers-designate will be officially sworn into office

Interestingly, a minister has not been named and a ministry missing in President Tinubu's new portfolio released on Wednesday night, August 16

State House, Abuja - A new report has it that there is every likelihood that the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry may have been scrapped by the federal government headed by President Bola Tinubu.

This is because no minister was deployed to the ministry in the portfolios released by President Tinubu on Wednesday night, August 16.

Tinubu is yet to name a minister to head the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has not assigned any minister-designate to the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry which was created by the former President Umaru Yar’Adua in September 2008, Daily Trust reported.

A possible reason why the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs is missing

Shortly after President Tinubu was sworn in, former Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, urged him to scrap the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, saying it was a duplication of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He, however, advised that the NDDC should be repositioned to report directly to the president as stipulated by its establishment Act, Vanguard report added.

This above, however, could be the possible reason why the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and a minister to head the ministry, is not included in Tinubu's new cabinet.

Presidency reveals date Tinubu will swear in new ministers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday, August 21, swear in the newly appointed ministers at the State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja by 10:00 am, presidency affirmed.

The secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Dr. George Akume, made this disclosure on Wednesday night, August 16, 2023, in a statement.

