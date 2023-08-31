The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has been urged to deliver a just and unbiased verdict

The Coalition of Concerned Nigerians (CCN) made the appeal in a petition addressed to Hon. Justice Haruna Tsammani

The group alongside concerned Nigerians also signed a petition demanding justice and transparency

As reported by the Vanguard, this was contained in the petition addressed to the chairman of the tribunal, Hon. Justice Haruna Tsammani.

Deliver just and unbiased verdict

The group urged the presidential tribunal to prioritize the interests of Nigerians above every other thing.

“The judiciary holds the sacred responsibility of being the last hope of the common man. Nigerians at home and abroad anxiously look forward to you for justice in this unprecedented and distinct election. Your decisions will profoundly impact the course of our nation’s future. This is a golden opportunity for each of you to etch your names in the annals of Nigerian history by upholding the principles of justice and equity.

“In the words of Martin Luther King Jr., “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” As guardians of justice, we implore you to recognize the profound importance of your role and the impact it has on our society as a whole.

“By delivering a just and unbiased verdict, you will not only uphold the principles of justice but also inspire faith and confidence in our judiciary. Justice delayed is justice denied. Let us unite in our pursuit of a Nigeria where justice prevails, and democracy thrives.”

