FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) has been warned not to give any verdict that will set the country ablaze.

The spokesperson of the Diaspora Action for Democracy in Africa (DADA), Great Jonathan, gave the warning during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, August 17, TheCable reported

Don't deliver judgement that'll set Nigeria ablaze, presidential tribunal warned

Jonathan said all eyes will be on the judiciary because it has all that it takes to save Nigeria from the threat of explosion

He added that the electorate knows more than the court because they know who they voted for and are waiting for the court because they have respect for the law.

“But since it is the prerogative of the court to ensure that truth and justice prevail each time they are disputed, to make room for peace and harmony, the court has been given enough evidence to prove the real winner of the 2023 presidential election.

“Arising from our discussions with a wide array of Nigerians is the fear that the judiciary needs to be cautious because if their verdict fails to satisfy the requirements of justice it may detonate the youths’ simmering anger and set the country ablaze.”

Tribunal reserves judgement challenging President Tinubu’s victory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) in Abuja has reserved judgement challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election.

The tribunal said the date of the judgement would be communicated to the parties.

A five-member of justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani stated this on Tuesday, August 1.

Tribunal reserves judgement in Peter Obi’s petition challenging Tinubu's victory

The presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment on the petition of Labour Party (LP), Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The five-member justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, on Tuesday, August 1, said the court will communicate the judgement date to the parties.

