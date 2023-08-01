Global site navigation

BREAKING: Tribunal Reserves Judgement Challenging President Tinubu’s Victory
BREAKING: Tribunal Reserves Judgement Challenging President Tinubu's Victory

by  Adekunle Dada

by  Adekunle Dada

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, has reserved judgement challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election.

The tribunal said the date of the judgement would be communicated to the parties, Daily Trust reported.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has in a petition, challenged the results of the 2023 presidential election.

