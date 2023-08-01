FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, has reserved judgement challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election.

The tribunal said the date of the judgement would be communicated to the parties, Daily Trust reported.

Court reserves judgment on case seeking Tinubu, Shettima's sack. Photo Credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Atiku Abubakar

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has in a petition, challenged the results of the 2023 presidential election.

