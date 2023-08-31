Comrade Timi Frank has weighed in on President Joe Biden's alleged request to meet President Bola Tinubu ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

The strong chieftain of the PDP described the call as inappropriate and condemnable, noting Tinubu lacks legitimacy as his election victory is still being challenged in the court

Former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Wednesday, August 30, described the alleged request of the President of the United States of America (USA), Joe Biden, to meet President Bola Tinubu as inappropriate and condemnable.

Atiku's aide condemned Biden's call to Tinubu. Photo credit: Joe Biden, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Frank said the meeting billed to take place at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September is suspicious.

According to him, Tinubu currently lacks legitimacy due to the fact that the result of the 2023 presidential election is being contested in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Frank noted that Biden’s request which was conveyed by a US presidential envoy and assistant secretary of state for African affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, defeats the stance of the American Government on democracy and sanctity of the ballot, Leadership report added.

He said:

“This move by Biden is certainly anti-American stance on rule of law and a bad example in collaborations in view of the pendency of suits challenging the declaration of Tinubu as President and multiple investigations ongoing concerning his integrity, true identity and academic records both in Nigeria and USA."

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's inability to prove beyond reasonable doubt the allegations against him about the authenticity of his credentials raises eyebrows and the opposition has continued to use it to their advantage.

Atiku Abubakar's media aide, Phrank Shuaibu, described the scenario as unfortunate and embarrassing to Nigeria, a nation widely acclaimed as Africa's giant and big brother.

The United States government has reportedly reacted to the appointment of the newly sworn-in minister of budget and economic planning, Atiku Bagudu.

The US accused Bagudu of helping a former dictator, the late General Sani Abacha, to loot billions of dollars in the 1990s.

According to Bloomberg, the US Justice Department alleged that Baguadu was part of Abacha’s group that embezzled, misappropriated and extorted billions from the government of Nigeria.

