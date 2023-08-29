Global site navigation

Breaking: NNPP's Board Of Trustees Suspends Rabiu Kwankwaso, Details Emerge
Politics

Breaking: NNPP's Board Of Trustees Suspends Rabiu Kwankwaso, Details Emerge

by  Ridwan Adeola

Kano, Kano state - The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Tuesday, August 29, announced a six-month suspension of Rabiu Kwankwaso as the national leader of the party.

According to the party's BoT, Kwankwaso was suspended due to anti-party activities, Television Continental reported.

Kwankwaso/Rabiu Kwankwaso/NNPP
Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso
Source: Facebook

NNPP chieftains sanction Kwankwaso

Over the last few months, the NNPP has been confronted with a crisis, with accusations and counter-accusations by party chieftains.

Going by the sanction against Kwankwaso, the row has apparently reached its peak.

Apart from being the national leader of the NNPP, Kwankwaso was the presidential candidate of the party during the 2023 general elections. He is a former governor of Kano state, as well as being a one-time minister of defence and ex-senator.

More to come...

