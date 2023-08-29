Kano, Kano state - The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Tuesday, August 29, announced a six-month suspension of Rabiu Kwankwaso as the national leader of the party.

According to the party's BoT, Kwankwaso was suspended due to anti-party activities, Television Continental reported.

Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

NNPP chieftains sanction Kwankwaso

Over the last few months, the NNPP has been confronted with a crisis, with accusations and counter-accusations by party chieftains.

Going by the sanction against Kwankwaso, the row has apparently reached its peak.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Apart from being the national leader of the NNPP, Kwankwaso was the presidential candidate of the party during the 2023 general elections. He is a former governor of Kano state, as well as being a one-time minister of defence and ex-senator.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng