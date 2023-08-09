The motive of the meetings between President Bola Tinubu and opposition leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been discussed

According to Razaq Aderibigbe, who is a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Lagos, Kwankwaso's meetings with Tinubu were normal

Aderibigbe told Legit.ng that the presidential candidate of the NNPP has always been loyal to any party he belongs to

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Ikorodu, Lagos state - Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Lagos state House of Assembly candidate for the Ikorodu Constituency 1 during the 2023 general elections, on Wednesday, August 9, said Rabiu Kwankwaso is only concerned about the nation.

Recall Kwankwaso unsuccessfully ran for president of Nigeria under the platform of the NNPP.

Opposition member, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has met with Tinubu at least twice since the 2023 election. Photo credit: @OAlmarkazy

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu engaged Kwankwaso, Aderibigbe

In May, Bola Tinubu, then-president-elect, and Kwankwaso met in Paris, France.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Also in June, President Tinubu received Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano state, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Some NNPP state chairmen had read meaning into those meetings, describing them as an “unhealthy relationship between Kwankwaso and the All Progressives Congress (APC) during and after the general elections". Tinubu is a key member of the APC.

But reacting, Aderibigbe said Kwankwaso's reputation is intact.

He told Legit.ng:

“He was basically engaged by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on issues of public and national interests.

"He had left other political parties in good faith with high reputation when necessary, and never had to partake in anti-party activities.”

Calls for Kwankwaso’s resignation

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Aderibigbe urged the public not to be distracted by “political shenanigans”.

The NNPP chieftain was reacting to a call by the Forum of State Chairmen of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Rabiu Kwankwaso to resign.

Speaking on the call for Kwankwaso to be sanctioned, Aderibigbe stood by the former Kano state governor.

NNPP disbands structure

Legit.ng also reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina state recorded a significant win as it received the state and local government executive members of the NNPP who decamped to the ruling party.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and State APC Chairman Alhaji Sani Aliyu, among other party stakeholders, received the decampees led by Senator Abdullahi Yandoma.

Source: Legit.ng