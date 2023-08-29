Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has caused a stir on social media as his name appeared on the campaign list of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa.

Earlier in the month, on August 2, the PDP announced Wike and three other members of the protestant G5, including Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, as members of its campaign team in Bayelsa state.

But in a twist, on Tuesday, August 29, Wike's name also appeared in the governorship campaign list of the APC for the same election in Bayelsa State.

While the minister, who served as two-term governor of Rivers State on the platform of the PDP, has yet to denounce his membership from the party while serving as a minister under the APC-led government, some Nigerians have started reacting to the development, as shared by Akin Akinwale.

Olúwaségun Àkànbí said:

"Lol… a real Town Hall of PDAPC, different from Balablu".

Amateur Punter questioned why the PDP was afraid to suspend Wike. He said:

"So PDP are afraid to suspend this man."

In his view, Mayowa Olagunju believes the former governor of Rivers State is enjoying the APC and the PDP. He said:

"He is enjoying the parties".

Chris Nkang described the minister as a strategist. He said:

"The political master strategist!! The man, the myth. Nyesom Ezenwa Wike".

Engr. Prince hailed Wike and described him as the political celebrity that everyone wanted to be his friends. He said:

"Seems Wike is now the Political Celebrity no one wants to offend."

