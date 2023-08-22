The alleged merger between the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party has continued to top debate in the polity

Although the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 poll has denied reports that he was in talks with Atiku and Kwankwaso, however, the LP spokesperson has dropped a hint

LP spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko says there might be a possibility of a working alliance with other political parties

Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, has cleared the air regarding a possible merger with other political parties in Nigeria.

Labour Party opens up on Peter Obi's alliance with other political parties in Nigeria. Photo credit: Reuben Abati @abati1990

Source: Twitter

While reacting to the reports on LP flagbearer, Peter Obi's alleged talks with Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian New Party (NNPP), Tanko said the party is not considering a merger with other political parties, The Cable reported.

Speaking in a recent interview with Channels Television on Monday, August 21, Tanko said the LP is not ruling out a “working alliance” with other political parties.

Tanko said the LP is speaking with other political parties of like minds, adding that “merger is out of the question”, Leadership reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“So, when you talk about the discussion of possible working alliance with the political parties – very true, that is very possible.

“Discussions with political parties of like minds that believe in the ideology and principle of the Labour Party is a welcome development,” he said.

The spokesperson refused to disclose the nature or outcome of discussions with other political parties, in a move to wrestle power from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Peter Obi finally opens up on alleged alliance with Atiku, Kwankwaso

Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, has commented on the alleged merger between him and his former boss, Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Speaking to the party's supporters in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Sunday night, August 20, ahead of the local government election, the former governor of Anambra State said most of the things being said about him were a rumour.

Buhari's former aide reacts to Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso's alleged merger

Bashir Ahmad, the special assistant on digital communications to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted to the speculated merger of Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Peter Obi.

The trio are the presidential bannermen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Labour Party.

Bashir Ahmad said:

"Weren’t they together in 2019 when our great party hammered them blue and black?"

Source: Legit.ng