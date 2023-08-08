The Forum of State Chairmen of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), had called for the immediate resignation of the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

The chairmen accused Kwankwaso of anti-party activities, saying if he fails to resign, the party should suspend him

Following this development, Razaq Aderibigbe, an House of Assembly hopeful during the last election spoke to Legit.ng

Ikorodu, Lagos state - Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Lagos State House of Assembly candidate for the Ikorodu Constituency 1 during the 2023 general elections, on Tuesday, August 8, urged the public not to be distracted by “political shenanigans”.

Aderibigbe was reacting to a call by the Forum of State Chairmen of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Rabiu Kwankwaso to resign.

A chieftain of the NNPP in Lagos state, Razaq Aderibigbe, has knocked some state chairmen who are asking Kwankwaso to resign from the party. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

"Kwankwaso won't sell reputation", Aderibigbe

The party chairmen demanded an open explanation of what they described as an “unhealthy relationship between Kwankwaso and the All Progressives Congress (APC) during and after the general elections,” a report by Guardian newspaper noted.

Recall that Kwankwaso unsuccessfully ran for president of Nigeria under the platform of the NNPP, receiving 6.23% of the vote during the 2023 poll.

Speaking on the call for Kwankwaso to be sanctioned, Aderibigbe stood by the former Kano state governor.

According to the Lagos NNPP stalwart, those behind the recent publication calling for Kwankwaso's resignation should not be taken seriously.

He told Legit.ng:

“They were relieved of their posts and positions in the party and as a reaction to such; they wanted to take down the party's tent.

“Kwankwaso has been in mainstream politics for over three decades and has not been found acting contrary to the interests of the party nor his followers, otherwise, the Kwankwasiyya would not have been firmly established across the country.

“Senator Kwankwaso will not sell his long-held reputation so cheaply."

NNPP disbands structure

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina state recorded a significant win as it received the state and local government executive members of the NNPP who decamped to the ruling party.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and State APC Chairman Alhaji Sani Aliyu, among other party stakeholders, received the decampees led by Senator Abdullahi Yandoma.

