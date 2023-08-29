The NNPP has denied the claim that it has suspended its presidential candidate in the February 25 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Hashimu Dunguruwa, the Kano State chairman of the NNPP, described the claim as fake news and urged Nigerians to dismiss the claim

Dunguruwa, who said he was at the national executive meeting of the party in Abuja on Tuesday, disclosed that the NEC also passed vote of confidence on Kwankwaso

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - The suspension of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate in the February 25 presidential election, has been described as fake news.

Hashimu Dunguruwa, the chairman of the NNPP in Kano, in a telephone interview, said the suspension report of the former Kano State governor was false, adding that he was at the party's executive meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, August 29, Nigerian Tribune reported.

NNPP denies suspending Kwankwaso Photo Credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Dunguruwa said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I am presently in Abuja, where the party executive is holding a meeting; there was nothing like that.”

The Kano State NNPP chairman further stated:

“We were at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja; we just passed a vote of confidence on Dr Kwankwaso.”

According to Dunguruwa, the NEC has extended the tenure of the party's caretaker chairman and secretary.

The state chairman added that the NEC meeting was endorsed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, senators, House of Representatives and state House of Assemblies members of the NNPP, and they have passed a vote of confidence on the embattled presidential candidate.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that the NNPP Board of Trustees (BoT) had suspended Kwankwaso, the candidate who came fourth in the 2023 presidential election and garnered almost a million votes in Kano.

The party has recently plunged into a political crisis as the leadership tussle deepened.

Source: Legit.ng