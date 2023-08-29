A multimillion-naira duplex located at Wuse 1, Wuse Zone 6 District, in Abuja, has been demolished

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday, August 28, demolished the structure citing an unapproved plot of land as its reason

Confirming the development, the director, department of development control, Mukhtar Galadima said the FCTA's investigation ascertained the original allotted, hence the demolition

FCT, Abuja - The Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), headed by Nyesom Wike has done the unthinkable in Abuja.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday, August 28, demolished a multimillion-naira duplex located at Plot 226 Cadastral Zone, A02 Wuse 1, Wuse Zone 6 District, for building on an unapproved plot of land, The Punch reported.

Speaking on the development, the director, department of development control, Mukhtar Galadima, on Monday, August 28, said his team carried out an extensive investigation to ascertain the original owner of the plot, given varying claims by the parties, Daily Trust report added.

Galadima noted that the building belonged to the late Alake of Egba Land, Oba Oye Lipede, hence the demolition exercise was carried out.

He said,

“After our investigation, we ascertained the original allottee, so we have to remove it. We are going to consult the legal department to know the next action against the developer.”

Meanwhile, since Wike assumed office as the FCT minister, he has vowed to sanitise Abuja and as well bring down illegal structures in the capital city.

