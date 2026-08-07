WAEC 2026: Architect Reacts as Cousin Scores A1 in Maths, Chemistry, Physics
- A Nigerian architect shared his cousin Saliu Abdullahi Olorunfemi's WAEC private candidate result on X
- Saliu sat eight subjects in the WASSCE and recorded a string of distinctions
- The post caught attention online as it highlighted what a brilliant WAEC candidate could achieve
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A Nigerian architect identified on X as @aramitunji has shared the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result of his cousin, Saliu Abdullahi Olorunfemi, who sat the examination and returned an impressive scorecard.
Saliu's amazing result, posted publicly on the X platform, showed that he wrote eight subjects in the examination.
Saliu Cleared All Papers
He earned A1 grades in four of them: General Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Civic Education.
The remaining four subjects — English Language, Further Mathematics, Biology, and Technical Drawing — each earned him a B2 grade.
Saliu's Full WAEC Result
The complete breakdown of Saliu Abdullahi Olorunfemi's grades is as follows:
1. Civic Education — A1
2. English Language — B2
3. Further Mathematics — B2
4. General Mathematics — A1
5. Biology — B2
6. Chemistry — A1
7. Physics — A1
8. Technical Drawing — B2
Graduate celebrates younger brother's result
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl celebrated her younger brother's 2026 WAEC result by sharing a screenshot of his grades on TikTok.
The boy, described as the baby of the house, recorded three A1 grades across his nine subjects in the WASSCE for school candidates.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.