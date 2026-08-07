A Nigerian architect shared his cousin Saliu Abdullahi Olorunfemi's WAEC private candidate result on X

Saliu sat eight subjects in the WASSCE and recorded a string of distinctions

The post caught attention online as it highlighted what a brilliant WAEC candidate could achieve

A Nigerian architect identified on X as @aramitunji has shared the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result of his cousin, Saliu Abdullahi Olorunfemi, who sat the examination and returned an impressive scorecard.

Saliu's amazing result, posted publicly on the X platform, showed that he wrote eight subjects in the examination.

Architect shows off his cousin's WAEC 2026 result. Photo credit: @Aramitunji/X.

Source: Twitter

Saliu Cleared All Papers

He earned A1 grades in four of them: General Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Civic Education.

The remaining four subjects — English Language, Further Mathematics, Biology, and Technical Drawing — each earned him a B2 grade.

Saliu's Full WAEC Result

The complete breakdown of Saliu Abdullahi Olorunfemi's grades is as follows:

1. Civic Education — A1

2. English Language — B2

3. Further Mathematics — B2

4. General Mathematics — A1

5. Biology — B2

6. Chemistry — A1

7. Physics — A1

8. Technical Drawing — B2

Graduate celebrates younger brother's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl celebrated her younger brother's 2026 WAEC result by sharing a screenshot of his grades on TikTok.

The boy, described as the baby of the house, recorded three A1 grades across his nine subjects in the WASSCE for school candidates.

Source: Legit.ng