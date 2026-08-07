The Australian Department of Home Affairs has published the residence requirements that foreign workers must meet before applying for citizenship by conferral in 2026

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a specific number of years immediately before the date they apply

The government also set strict rules on how much time applicants can spend outside Australia during the qualifying period

The Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs has outlined how long foreign workers and permanent residents must live in the country before they can apply for Australian citizenship through the conferral process.

According to the department, becoming a citizen by conferral is one of the most common pathways to Australian citizenship, but applicants must meet a general residence requirement before they are eligible to apply.

Australia explains how many years foreign workers must live in the country before applying for citizenship in 2026. Photo Credit: Josh Chadwick, Andrew Merry

Source: Getty Images

Australian citizenship: Years of residency required

To qualify, an applicant must have been living in Australia on a valid visa for four years immediately before the date of application.

Within that four-year period, they must have held a permanent visa or a Subclass 444 Special Category Visa (SCV) for at least the last 12 months before applying.

The department also set limits on how long applicants can be absent from Australia during the qualifying window. A person must not have been away from the country for more than 12 months in total across the four-year period. More specifically, absences must not exceed 90 days in total during the 12 months immediately before the application date.

Exemptions and special cases

The department noted that it considers the length of time an individual has already spent living in Australia, and in certain circumstances, applicants may be exempted from the general residence requirement.

Special provisions also apply to New Zealand citizens. Those holding an SCV or a New Zealand stream Skilled Independent visa under Subclass 189 are subject to separate rules regarding the commencement date of their permanent residency, which can affect how their qualifying period is calculated.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had shared how long foreigners must reside in the country before seeking citizenship.

Australia global talent visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the conditions for an Australia global talent visa.

Officially known as the Subclass 858 visa, the National Innovation visa is not open for general applications.

Prospective applicants must first submit an Expression of Interest and receive a formal invitation before they can lodge their application.

Source: Legit.ng