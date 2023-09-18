Two months ago, JAMB said it had discovered the developer of the app used for the manipulation of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results (UTME)

JAMB noted that the developer would be arrested and lose his admission status at the Nigerian university he is currently studying at

Days have passed and the examination body has not provided any update on the supposed arrest

FCT, Abuja - 75 days after JAMB said it is “moving to pick” the developer of the computer software which some Nigerians use to generate false Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, nothing has been heard.

JAMB, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, conducts the UTME for prospective undergraduates into the country's tertiary institutions.

JAMB has not authenticated its earlier claim of arresting the man who developed an app used to create fake UTME results. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, Saheed Oladele

Source: Facebook

JAMB silent on 'arrest' of unscrupulous individual

It would recalled that Legit.ng had reported that Fabian Benjamin, JAMB's spokesperson, while speaking on The Punch’s Facebook Live on Wednesday, July 5, said the brain behind an application on Google Play Store that has the ability to generate fake UTME results will soon land in security operatives’ custody.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He was speaking in the heat of the Mmesoma Ejikeme saga. Ejikeme is the 19-year-old JAMB candidate involved in UTME result forgery.

The JAMB image maker had said:

“Let me give you a breaking news. We have discovered the person that developed this app, and the person is a student of one of our institutions.

“Now, as I speak with you, we are moving to pick the person, and he is going to lose his admission status in that school.”

To enable readers to figure out what is going on and eliminate confusion, Legit.ng reached out to Benjamin on Tuesday, September 12, seeking an update about the 'arrest' as no mention has been made of it since July. However, one week after, our inquiry remains unreplied.

Anambra commissioner adopts Mmesoma after UTME saga

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Anambra state commissioner for education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, adopted Mmesoma, the embattled student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi.

The commissioner, who spoke in Awka, said she adopted Mmesoma to help her actualise her dreams in life.

Aisha Yesufu asks FG to scrap JAMB

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that prominent socio-political activist, Aisha Yesufu, said JAMB should be "scrapped".

Writing on her verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Yesufu argued that tertiary institutions should be allowed to completely process their admission.

Source: Legit.ng