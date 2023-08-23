FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has given an eight-month ultimatum for the completion of rehabilitation work on the Abuja light rail

Wike on Wednesday, August 23, gave the ultimatum during an inspection of the Abuja Metro Station in Idu and the Airport Station

The visit was the former governor's first assignment as a minister outside the office since inauguration

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, August 23, gave a fresh order regarding the Abuja light rail.

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has revealed plans to restart the Abuja Rail Mass Transit. Photo credit: Viable Tv

Source: Facebook

Wike who frowned at the dysfunctional state of the Abuja light rail, directed the permanent secretary to complete payment to the Chinese concession company in order to conclude rehabilitation of the rails within eight months, Channels TV reported.

Wike gave the ultimatum during an inspection of the Abuja Metro Station in Idu and at the Airport Station on his first assignment outside the office, less than 48 hours after the swearing-in of the 45 new ministers.

The former Rivers state governor further asserted that the task of restoring the Abuja metro had become crucially fundamental as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians within the shortest possible time.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Price of Wike’s multi-million naira SUV labelled ‘FCT-01’ emerges

The newly inaugurated minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike's choice of automobile for his first day at work has become a debate in the polity.

Wike on Tuesday, August 22, arrived at the FCTA in an armoured Lexus LX 600 SUV with the plate number ‘FCT – 01’, and this got many talking.

A search on the official Lexus website puts the price of this SUV starting from $100,115; this is equivalent to N75,764,028.55.

Demolition threats: Shehu Sani counsels Wike

Meanwhile, the new minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assumed official duties.

Wike is a member of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and is widely considered a controversial politician.

Shehu Sani advised Wike via X (also known as Twitter) and said the new minister needs to behave with care in his new role.

Source: Legit.ng